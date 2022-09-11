The Fab Four. Through the years, Prince William and Prince Harry frequently teamed up for various public engagements, but they became a quartet after they both found their wives.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex welcomed Princess Kate into The Firm following her April 2011 wedding to William. The trio soon launched their joint Royal Foundation, with a special interest in mental health efforts. After Harry wed Meghan Markle in May 2018, the “Archetypes” podcast host was welcomed into the fold — and the foursome were dubbed the “Fab Four.”

The group made their first official joint appearance without any other senior royals at the February 2018 launch of their Royal Foundation Forum as they discussed their organization’s mental health initiatives.

“I am also particularly proud of how we have all managed to work together. This is a unique part of The Foundation model,” the future Princess of Wales said during the event, during which she sat beside William and the Suits alum. “As Patrons, William, Harry and I were able to collaborate on a major project as a team and worked with The Foundation on the ideas for the campaign with sector partners and experts.”

Kate added at the time: “Many of you came together to advise us, and help us, to develop and implement our ideas. I am sure the impact we had as a whole, by engaging on this together, was the reason we were so successful in pushing these issues further into the public consciousness.”

After several years of service together, the brothers’ relationship hit a snag after it was reported that Harry and Meghan intended to separate their official households.

“[Queen Elizabeth II] has agreed to the creation of a new household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year,” Kensington Palace said in a March 2019 statement to Us Weekly. “The household, which will be created with the support of the queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring”

The statement continued, “This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the duke and duchess’ work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

A few months later, Harry and the former actress announced that they had stepped down from their positions as senior royals. The BetterUp CIO and Meghan eventually relocated — with son Archie, born in 2019, and daughter Lilibet, born in 2021 — to Montecito, California, in favor of a new life. The siblings’ bond has since struggled amid the physical distance.

“The relationship is ‘space’ at the moment,” Harry said during a bombshell CBS interview in March 2021, claiming William is “trapped” in the monarchy. “I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.”

The Duke of Cambridge, however, was “fuming” after hearing his brother’s on-camera remarks, which a source recalled to Us at the time.

As the foursome continued their separate journeys, they reunited shortly after learning of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. William and Kate — who share kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were photographed side-by-side with the Archewell cofounders during a walkabout at Windsor Castle in September 2022, in which they greeted mourners waiting to pay their respects to the queen’s grandchildren.

“William invited Harry and Meghan to join them,” a second insider exclusively told Us at the time. “They were delayed in arriving while they arranged the plans.”

Scroll below to revisit every time the Fab Four stepped out together: