Speaking up. Meghan Markle further detailed the reasons she and Prince Harry left the royal family in a new interview about the couple’s life in California.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, pointed to the strict rules about releasing family photos as one example of what made life in “The Firm” so challenging. “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she told New York magazine’s The Cut in an interview published on Monday, August 29.

The Royal Rota is the press pool in the United Kingdom that covers the royal family, but the Suits alum has been open about the adversarial relationship she and the Duke of Sussex, 37, had with British tabloids. “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” the Bench author asked. “You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Before meeting her future husband in 2016, Meghan ran a successful blog called The Tig, which she shut down after their romance got serious. She’d been used to sharing details about her life whenever she wanted, but once Harry entered the picture, she could no longer do that. “It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she explained.

The California native has been speaking out about the royal family more often in recent days because of the launch of her “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify. In the show’s inaugural episode on Tuesday, August 23, Meghan claimed that she had to continue a royal engagement after a fire broke out in son Archie’s nursery during her and Harry’s 2019 Africa tour.

“As a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken,” the former blogger recalled. “And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement? I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.’”

Archie, now 3, wasn’t in the room during the fire because his nanny happened to have taken him with her to a different part of the residence, but the incident left Meghan upset. “I was like, ‘Can you just tell people what happened?’” the Northwestern University alum said. “The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels. … And even though we were being moved into another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement.”

Meghan and Harry — who also share daughter Lili, 14 months — first announced their plans to step down as senior working royals in January 2020. They made their final official appearance in March 2020, and one year later, the duo sat down for their bombshell interview with CBS.

During the TV special, Meghan accused the royals of racism, claiming that an unnamed family member asked questions about Archie’s skin tone before he was born in May 2019. Asked to confirm his wife’s account, Harry said: “That conversation I’m never going to share. It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

After the interview aired, Prince William denied his brother’s accusations of racism. “We’re very much not a racist family,” the Duke of Cambridge, 40, said in March 2021.

