Putting aside their differences. Despite ongoing familial drama, Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to honor their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, and the Duke of Sussex, 37, were photographed greeting crowds of well-wishers in Windsor, England, on Saturday, September 10. The brothers were also joined by their wives, Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle, respectively.

The foursome, who all wore black ensembles, greeted the crowd, shaking hands with mourners in attendance.

The group’s brief outing together comes two days after the late sovereign died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute,” William shared via his and Duchess Kate’s joint Instagram account on Saturday. “So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.”

He continued: “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

Prior to the queen’s death, William and Harry have had a rocky relationship after Harry and the 41-year-old Suits alum decided to take a step back from their roles as senior roles.

“William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s decision and statement,” a source previously told Us Weekly in January 2020, shortly after the Archewell cofounders’ announcement made headlines. “There’s still a rift between the two brothers. It’s sad because when they were younger, William would be the first person Harry would go to with big news like this.”

Harry and the Bench author have since relocated to California, where they are raising son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 15 months. William, who has since been named the Prince of Wales following King Charles III’s accession to the throne, and his 40-year-old wife have remained in England as senior members of the royal family. In addition to carrying out public engagements, William and Kate are proud parents to sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.

Harry and Meghan, for their parts, traveled to the U.K. earlier this month for several speaking engagements. During their trip, it was announced that the late queen was under medical supervision and advised to rest at her Balmoral Castle residence. The Invictus Games founder soon traveled to her bedside — without his wife — but did not arrive before the queen was pronounced dead. (William also traveled to the Scottish castle alongside his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward for one final visit.)

“The royals knew Elizabeth’s end was near, but mentally, she was as sharp as ever right until it was her time to go,” a second insider told Us on Friday, September 9. “All of the royals are struggling to come to terms with the devastating news.”

The insider further noted that Harry was particularly “guilt-stricken” to have missed the chance to say goodbye to his grandmother. “He loved his grandmother with all his heart and is going through a terrible time right now,” the source added. “The news hasn’t fully sunk in.”

Charles, 73, has officially been proclaimed king following the death of the long-reigning ruler and extended the country’s mourning period for an additional seven days after his mother’s funeral. The memorial service is planned for Monday, September 19, at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Scroll below to see photos from the group’s Saturday outing: