While Prince William and Prince Harry both traveled to Scotland upon the news of Queen Elizabeth’s declining health before she died on Thursday, September 8, the brothers may not be each other’s biggest source of comfort.

“There was fractional engagement between William and Harry at Balmoral,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “While the brothers are keeping it civil and acting like adults as they mourn the queen’s death, they’ve by no means turned the page and made amends.”

The insider adds, “The mood is somber all around.”

Us previously confirmed William, 40, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex arrived at Balmoral Castle after the 96-year-old monarch had died on Thursday, while King Charles III and Princess Anne saw Elizabeth before she died. Harry, for his part, arrived after Buckingham Palace announced her death.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Charles has already resumed his duties as the next in line for the throne following his mother’s passing, addressing the U.K. in a speech on Friday, September 9.

“I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” he began. “Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

Charles went on to mention both of his sons, confirming that William and wife Duchess Kate will take on the titles Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Prince and Princess of Wales. He also referenced Harry and wife Meghan Markle, who moved to the United States in 2020 after opting to step back from their senior royal duties.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be gives,” he said. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Things between the brothers and their respective spouses have been strained since before Harry and Meghan’s move to America and proved to still be rocky when the Sussexes weren’t pictured with William and Kate at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

“[Harry and Meghan] went there hoping to mend fences and ran into a brick wall,” royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed to Us at the time. “I thought that there would be an opportunity for [Harry] to show up there to show the solidarity [and] the future of the monarchy. … I’m sure they expected to have a warmer welcome than what they received.”