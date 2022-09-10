The funeral arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II were announced on Saturday, September 10, two days after she died on Thursday, September 8, at age 96.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the late monarch will be laid to rest with a state funeral in London at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. However, she will first lie in state in both England and Scotland, allowing those in the U.K. an opportunity to mourn her majesty.

“Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects,” officials said in the announcement.

She died in Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, so her body will be transported. The palace explained that her remains will first pause in Edinburgh at Holyroodhouse, the official royal residence in Scotland, which is located at the bottom of the Royal Mile.

“The Queen’s Coffin currently rests in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle,” the statement explained. “Her Majesty’s Coffin will travel to Edinburgh tomorrow, Sunday 11th September, by road, to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday 12th September.”

Locals in Scotland will be able to pay their respects on Monday, September 12, after she is transported to St. Giles Cathedral for a service attended by King Charles III and other royal family members.

“A Procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. The King and Members of the Royal Family will take part in the Procession and attend a Service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the Coffin,” the palace confirmed. “Her Majesty’s Coffin will then lie at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.”

Princess Anne will accompany the casket from Scotland to England on Tuesday, September 13, with the Royal Air Force.

“The Queen’s Coffin will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room. On the afternoon of Wednesday 14th September, the Coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster,” the announcement noted.

After one night at her longtime residence, the queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral. The September 14 procession to Westminster Hall will take her coffin through Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

After the procession ends at Westminster Hall, the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service with Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster. Charles and various members of the royal family will attend. After that ceremony, the public will be able to say goodbye for several days until her final funeral ceremony on September 19.

“During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen. On the morning of Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.”

After the funeral, the late sovereign will travel one final time to her final resting place at Windsor Castle.

“Following the State Funeral, the Coffin will travel in Procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch,” the statement explained. “From Wellington Arch, the Coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in Procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George’s Chapel.”