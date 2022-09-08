Queen Elizabeth II is under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, September 8.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement reads. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Several royal correspondents have also reported that Prince William, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are currently traveling to Balmoral, Scotland, to see the 96-year-old monarch. The news comes hours after the queen postponed a Privy Council meeting.

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest,” the palace said in a statement. “This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

The queen has been suffering from “episodic mobility problems” since May, opting not to attend the opening of Parliament.

“The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow,” the palace explained at the time. “At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

That same month, she rested up ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations and while she appeared to be in good spirits at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in June, Queen Elizabeth II didn’t attend the Jubilee’s Service of Thanksgiving or the “Party in the Palace” concert amid her “discomfort.”

Back in February, the queen also battled COVID-19.

“She’s showed extraordinary courage and is thankful for all the love and support she’s received, and as long as she feels able to work that’s what she’ll continue to [do],” a source told Us in March after she recovered. “It’s typical of her selfless character and everyone is just in awe of her resolve and bravery. She’s truly one of a kind and an example to everyone around her.”

Queen Elizabeth’s health issues have prompted her to give more duties to William and Charles over the course of the past year.

“She’s not a quitter and will continue working but is handing over some of her duties to [Prince] Charles and [Prince] William,” another source said in October 2021. “[She] is preparing them to take over.”

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, meanwhile, relocated to the United States in 2020. The twosome were recently spotted in the U.K. for the One Young World Summit before heading to Germany for the Invictus Games. According to reports, the couple is set to be back in London to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday.