Not holding back. Meghan Markle‘s “Archetypes” podcast features interviews with other famous women, but the Duchess of Sussex has also revealed plenty about herself.

During the podcast’s inaugural episode in August 2022, the Suits alum discussed the concept of ambition with her friend Serena Williams. “I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now-husband, [Prince Harry],” the former Tig blogger explained. “Apparently, ambition is a terrible, terrible thing — for a woman, that is.”

The Bench author has also offered occasional glimpses into her life in “The Firm” before she and the Duke of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in January 2020. (They made their final official appearance two months later.)

Meghan recounted a particularly harrowing moment during the first episode of “Archetypes,” recalling an incident that happened during her and Harry’s 2019 tour of Southern Africa. The pair embarked on the trip with their son Archie, who was then 4 months old.

“The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in,” the former actress explained. “He was going to get ready to go down for his nap.”

The Archewell cofounder and the former military pilot “immediately” left for a royal engagement, but when it was over, they got some scary news. “We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence,” Meghan recalled. “There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.”

Archie wasn’t in the nursery at the time of the fire, but his parents — who welcomed daughter Lili in June 2021 — were still shaken up by the incident. “I was like, ‘Can you just tell people what happened?’” Meghan asked. “We still had to leave him and go do another official engagement.”

In the second episode of “Archetypes,” the Northwestern University alum revealed that her guest Mariah Carey was one of her childhood heroes, in part because the singer had a similar background. “You were so formative for me,” Meghan explained. “[When] you came onto the scene, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Someone … someone kind of looks like me.'”

The duchess was so enthralled by the “Dreamlover” music video that she tried to recreate Carey’s outfit at home. “I remember going, ‘I need to get jean shorts. Oh, I need to get jean shorts,'” Meghan recalled. “I need to have that little checkered, tied-up shirt.”

Keep scrolling for the biggest revelations from Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast.