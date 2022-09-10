Back together — thanks to Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, have reunited as a foursome in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, walked alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday, September 10, as they greeted mourners who lined the streets of Windsor, England, to pay their respects to the late monarch.

“William invited Harry and Meghan to join them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about their public reunion. “They were delayed in arriving while they arranged the plans.”

William and Harry’s grandmother died on Thursday, September 8, at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. Though the brothers rushed to be by her side before she passed, neither made it in time to say goodbye.

In the newly-appointed Prince of Wales’ heartfelt tribute, which he shared via his and Kate’s joint Instagram account on Saturday, William recalled how the queen had been there for him throughout his life.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments and she was by my side during the saddest days of my life,” he wrote. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

Though Harry, 37, and Meghan, 43, have yet to speak out at length about the late queen following her death, they honored Her Majesty by blacking out their Archewell website. “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 – 2022,” the site reads.

The Wales and Sussexes’ public outing is a rare display for the young royals, who have been at odds since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their positions as senior royals in 2020 and subsequently moved to California. Though William’s extension of the invite to his brother and sister-in-law offers royal watchers a glimmer of hope for reconciliation, there is still tension between the princes.

“While the brothers are keeping it civil and acting like adults as they mourn the queen’s death, they’ve by no means turned the page and made amends,” a second source told Us on Friday, September 9. “The mood is somber all around.”

As William and Harry mourn the loss of their beloved “Grannie,” it is likely that the brothers — and their wives — will continue to be photographed together in the coming weeks, which will see King Charles III’s official coronation, as well as the queen’s funeral, which will take place on Monday, September 19.