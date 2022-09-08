Harry and Meghan, 41, who moved to the United States in 2020, have been overseas for multiple engagements this month. After attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday, September 5, the couple traveled to Germany for the Invictus Games. They were set to be in London for WellChild Awards on Thursday before the news of the queen’s health broke and Harry made his way to Scotland, while Meghan stayed behind in London.

The pair, who stepped down from their royal duties in January 2020, created the Archewell Foundation in October of that same year.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters,” the duo told The Telegraph in April. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”