Moving forward. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s website for their new foundation, Archewell, went live on Wednesday, October 21.

The website’s homepage details the meaning of their charity’s name, explaining Arche is a Greek word for “source of action” and Well is a “a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dip deep.” There is also the option to sign up to receive emails about their initiative.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters,” the duo told The Telegraph in April. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, previously worked with Prince William and Duchess Kate on their charitable ventures through the Royal Foundation, which the brothers and Kate, 38, launched in 2011. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the organization in 2019, they launched the Sussex Royal charity. Harry and Meghan filed paperwork to shut down their non-profit organization in July, six months after they announced their plans to step back from their royal duties.

After spending time in Canada, Harry and Meghan moved to California in March. The twosome, who share 17-month-old son Archie, have yet to return to the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic. They attended their last official royal engagement at Commonwealth Day service on March 9.

While Harry and William, 38, resumed communication after their father Prince Charles’ brush with COVID-19 earlier this year, they are still on the outs after Harry and Meghan’s exit, according to Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey.

“In the light of the rift, [William] and his father are much closer together. There are no more of these arguments. As for Harry, I would hope that the relationship between Harry and his father, which remains quite close and warm — as indeed is his relationship directly with the queen — that might be some way ahead for reconciliation,” Lacey told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I mean the obvious person to create or encourage your reconciliation is Charles. He hasn’t come into the picture so far as we know so far. It’s very interesting.”

In Battle of Brothers, Lacey reiterated reports that William and Harry’s rift stemmed from him expressing concern about how quickly he was moving with Meghan when they started dating.

“William worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship – and he did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon,” Lacey wrote, noting he enlisted their late mother Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer to talk to Harry. “The result of the Spencer intervention was an even more bitter explosion. Once again Harry refused to slow down. He didn’t blame his uncle. He understood why Diana’s brother should want to help/ Yet he was furious with his elder brother for dragging other family members into the row.”

Lacey concluded, “There would be patch-ups and reconciliations, especially when a public show of unity was required. But that anger and mistrust – that distance – has lasted to the present day.”