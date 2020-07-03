Fresh start! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are closing another chapter from their royal past by shutting down their Sussex Royal charity.

The couple have filed paperwork with Companies House and the Charity Commission to end their non-profit organization, multiple outlets reported on Friday, July 3.

The former military pilot, 35, and his wife, 38, previously agreed to stop using the HRH titles — which are abbreviations for the honorary titles His/Her Royal Highness — after announcing their step back from their senior royal duties in January.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” a statement from Buckingham Palace explained at the time.

The following month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the pair would also be blocked from using the “Sussex Royal” name, which coincides with the end of their Sussex Royal charity. They have since stopped using their Sussex Royal Instagram account as well.

The news of the couple’s discontinuation of their original charity came days after Harry dropped his HRH title on the Travalyst websites, which is his sustainable travel initiative.

As Us Weekly previously reported on Wednesday, July 2, the website’s mission statement originally read that the program was led by “HRH The Duke of Sussex.” It now reads, “led by The Duke of Sussex.”

The pair, who have continued their work with different non-profits since relocating to Los Angeles in March, announced a new charity that will replace their royal organization in April.

Harry and Meghan unveiled their new project, Archewell, which will feature a well-being website, multimedia educational empire and emotional support groups.

The former actress and her husband filed the paperwork for their nonprofit in March in the U.S. and decided to reveal their plans before it came out on its own.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple told The Telegraph in April.

They further explained the origin of the name saying, “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”