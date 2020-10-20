Growing more and more each day! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are cherishing each moment they’ve gotten to spend with their baby boy, Archie, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Suits alum, 39, and the prince, 36, opened up about the ways in which the global health crisis has flipped their lives upside down while introducing the TIME 100 “Engineering a Better World” speaking series. The royal couple welcomed their son in May 2019 and have felt lucky to witness his biggest milestones while sheltering in place in California.

“All things considered, everyone is grappling with a different version of the same thing,” the Duchess of Sussex said on Tuesday, October 20, sitting beside her husband. “For us, we are just trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and to not miss a single moment of his growth and development, which has been really special.”

Though the pair have kept themselves busy with a plethora of new projects, Harry echoed his wife’s sentiment. “This is an opportunity to spend more time as a family than we probably would otherwise,” he added.

Earlier this year, the family of three settled down in Los Angeles after a brief stay in Canada in the wake of their royal exit. After a few months in the bustling city, Harry and Meghan relocated to the quieter Montecito community in Santa Barbara, California. They purchased their $14.65 million home in mid-June, and two months later, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that they were enjoying the “escape” from L.A.

Since taking time away from their senior roles within the royal family, Meghan and Harry have worked hard to balance parenting with their activist interests. During a virtual appearance for Fortune‘s “Most Powerful Next Gen Summit” earlier this month, Meghan revealed that motherhood has given her an entirely new perspective when it comes to her work.

“The things you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same that you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for,” she said on October 13. “You go every single day — how can I make this world better for Archie? That is a shared belief for my husband and I.”

As they continue to adjust to the new normal brought on by the coronavirus pandemic — and to their lives in the United States — the duo is starting to consider expanding their family. In September, a source told Us exclusively that Meghan and Harry are “both really excited for the next phase” of their future.

“Now that they’re comfortable in their new home and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time,” the insider added. “She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process!”