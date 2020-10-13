Protecting her own. Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, is always on her mind — especially in regards to shaping a better future.

During a virtual appearance at Fortune’s “Most Powerful Next Gen Summit” on Tuesday, October 13, the Duchess of Sussex was asked how motherhood has changed her views on leadership.

“It’s interesting because my gut is that it makes you more courageous, it makes you so concerned for the world they’re going to inherit,” the Suits alum, 39, said. “So, the things you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same that you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for. You go every single day — how can I make this world better for Archie? That is a shared belief for my husband and I.”

Markle, who welcomed her son with husband Prince Harry in May 2019, continued, “At the same time, I am cautious of putting my family at risk by certain things. I try to be very clear in what I say and not get controversial and instead talk about things that seem very straightforward, like exercising your right to vote. I think that’s as simple as it comes and as necessary as it comes.”

Though Markle enjoys “all the fun and silliness and games” of being a mother to her little one, she said that she wants to do everything in her power to improve the world for him. “I wouldn’t be able to feel proud of myself as a mom if I didn’t know that I wasn’t doing my part to make it a better place for him,” she added.

Earlier this month, the California native revealed that Archie is doing “so good” during the coronavirus quarantine.

“We are very lucky with our little one,” she told the U.K.’s Evening Standard on October 1. “He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

For Markle, having a family of her own is something she’s wanted for years. In 2016, she told Lifestyle magazine that becoming a mother was a “dream” of hers.

“It’s all about balance and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things,” she said at the time. “It will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that.”

Last month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the former Tig blogger and the British Army vet, 36, are ready to have their second child together. “Now that they’re comfortable in their new home [in Santa Barbara] and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time,” the source said. “She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process.”