On the move! Meghan Markle gave an adorable update on son Archie, 16 months, and hinted that he might grow up to be a little troublemaker.

The Suits alum, 39, and Prince Harry spoke candidly about their life in California during a new interview with the U.K.’s Evening Standard, published on Thursday, October 1. When asked how their little one is settling in after the family’s move stateside, Markle gushed over how much he’s grown.

“We are doing well. [Archie] is so good,” the retired actress said. “We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

After their step back from senior royal life was made official in March, Harry, 36, and Meghan briefly made Los Angeles their new home. Two months later, they purchased a stunning estate in the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California, and moved in July. An insider later told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple, who welcomed Archie in May 2019, “paid out of their own pockets [and] have taken out a huge mortgage” for the West Coast home.

“Buying a house together is a huge milestone for Harry and Meghan, especially as it’s the first property they’ve owned,” the source added. “They want to grow old together, reminiscing about their amazing journey.”

Since tying the knot in May 2018, the royal duo have faced their fair share of ups and downs. Despite their challenges, Meghan and Harry have a good feeling about their future together — which might include baby No. 2 sooner rather than later.

“Now that they’re comfortable in their new home and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time,” a source exclusively revealed in September. “She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process!”

Watching her husband adjust to fatherhood has been “richly rewarding” for Meghan, who “loves being a mom” to their busy boy. “Meghan’s confident a second child will be perfectly manageable on a practical level and will bring them even more love and joy. She and Harry are both really excited for the next phase of their family journey,” the source added.