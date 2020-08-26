Meghan Markle Gushes Over Feminist Husband Prince Harry

In it together! Meghan Markle praised her husband, Prince Harry, for being a feminist like her during an intimate chat with Gloria Steinem.

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine,” Markle, 39, told Steinem, 86, in a Q&A for Makers Women, released on Wednesday, August 26. “And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers.”

The author and feminist icon explained that “you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy,” which the Los Angeles native agreed with, noting that Harry, 35, fits that descriptor.

“Like my husband,” Markle replied. “I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.’”

Steinem, who also spoke with the California resident about the importance of voting ahead of the 2020 presidential election, agreed Harry’s excitement over being a feminist is “wonderful.”

To Markle, the former military pilot’s choice to be a champion for women and the feminist movement is something she hopes he passes to their 15-month-old son, Archie.

“I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification,” the Suits alum explained. “That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.”

The Ohio native echoed Markle’s remarks, saying, “And also that he is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing.”

Markle added: “Well said. I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that.”

The women’s discussion was teased on Tuesday, August 25, with a short video clip in which Markle was wearing an all-white ensemble, which has been historically associated with the Suffragette movement and referred to as “Suffragette white.”

The socially distanced meeting, which took place at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Montecito, California, home, was crashed by the couple’s two pups, Guy and Pula, who wanted to be near Markle in the garden.

Markle, who has been vocal about getting out to vote, praised the longtime political activist and women like her for paving the way for the next generation of females focused on change.