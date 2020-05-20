Lucky in love! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their second year of marriage on Tuesday, May 19, and rang in the occasion with a couple of heartfelt gifts.

“Meghan designed Harry’s card, and handwrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Harry surprised Meghan with a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves.”

Two years after exchanging their vows in front of huge crowds at St George’s Chapel in England, the duo wanted to share a more intimate celebration of their love as they settle into their new Los Angeles home. Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, moved to California in March after their temporary stay in Canada in the wake of their royal exit. Us confirmed earlier this month that the pair has been living in Tyler Perry‘s multimillion-dollar mansion with their 12-month-old son, Archie.

“The most important thing to them was that they got to enjoy each other’s company without any interruption from the outside world,” the insider adds.

Since their step down from the royal family was made official in March, the former Suits star and the prince have been working hard on a number of new projects — and were even seen volunteering with a local charity to deliver meals to those in need in Los Angeles. While the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country, the duo has done their part to provide a sense of hope to their community and others around the globe.

“Hats off to every single one of you for surviving, but also for thriving,” Harry told patrons of OnSide’s Youth Zones organization earlier this month. “You guys have the strength to pull through, and you have the support of the OnSide community, the OnSide family to help you through that process. … This too shall pass.”

Meghan, for her part, has spent her time away from the royal family spotlight to reconnect with volunteers at nonprofits like Crisis Text Line and Smart Works. The retired actress has also been in touch with her mother, Doria Ragland, and has found new happiness since settling down stateside.

“They’re very content and happy to finally be all settled in,” a source previously told Us of the former royal couple. “And of course, Meghan feels more at home too and she’s really starting to feel like herself again.”