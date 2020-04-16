Doing good in their new home! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have volunteered to deliver meals in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The royal couple teamed up with Project Angel Food — a local L.A. charity that brings meals to those living with critical illnesses and unable to leave their homes — on Wednesday, April 15. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, gave meals to 20 clients in need in the West Hollywood area.

Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told the Entertainment Tonight that the pair first volunteered on Easter Sunday and apparently enjoyed the experience so much that they asked to help out again on Wednesday. “They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers’ workload,” Ayoub explained.

“I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population,” he continued. “Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and most are over the age of 60.”

Also on Wednesday, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan donated excess profits from their royal wedding broadcast — more than $112,000 — to Feeding Britain, which provides hot meals and food packages to families in need.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with the novel disease last month, but has since recovered.

Ayoub noted that Harry and the Suits alum adhere strictly to social distancing guidelines while working with the organization. More specifically, they wear masks, gloves and keep a distance of six feet or more between themselves and other people.

This charitable move comes about a month after Harry and Meghan relocated to her native Los Angeles, which occurred nearly three months after the pair announced that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Before relocating to the west coast, they were safely “observing the guidelines” of quarantine in Canada with their 11-month-old son, Archie.

Shortly after news broke that the duo was stateside, a source told Us Weekly that they were “trying to rebrand themselves” to make a “big media splash” in the summer or fall.

Additionally, now that she’s back in her hometown and closer to her mother Doria Ragland, Meghan is “starting to feel like herself again.”

A separate source told Us exclusively: “Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A. The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”

