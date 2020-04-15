Giving back. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have donated excess profits from their royal wedding broadcast to a U.K. charity feeding families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple — who wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018 — donated more than $112,000 to Feeding Britain, which provides hot meals and food packages to families in need.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, have close ties with the charity. Justin Welby, who is president of Feeding Britain and also the Archbishop of Canterbury, baptized Meghan ahead of her wedding in March 2018. Welby, 64, later officiated the wedding ceremony, which was televised for an estimated 1.9 billion people.

The duo also visited Feeding Britain’s citizens’ supermarket in Birkenhead in January 2019 while Meghan was pregnant with their now 11-month-old son, Archie.

“The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to the archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19,” a spokesperson for the charity said on Wednesday, April 15. “They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens’ supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause.”

Meghan and the former military pilot pledged to prioritize relief efforts for the coronavirus pandemic in the final post on their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” they wrote in a joint statement on March 30.

The California native and Harry are quarantining with Archie in Los Angeles, where the couple permanently moved in March. The pair previously resided in Canada after announcing that they planned to step back from their senior royal duties earlier this year.

