Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Son Archie ‘Loves Being Outside’

Out and about! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 10-month-old son, Archie, is already a big fan of the outdoors.

The little one “loves being outside in nature,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Harry’s happy he’s getting to spend quality time with his family.”

While raising their son, the former military pilot, 35, and the Suits alum, 38, want to teach him “the importance of treating people equally regardless of race and background,” the insider goes on to tell Us. “[That] is something Harry will drum into him as soon as he’s old enough to understand. … They want to make the world a better place.”

Another source previously told Us that the Los Angeles native does a daily activity with her baby boy.

“Meghan takes a walk with Archie every single day through the woods,” the insider explained earlier this month. “She either pushes him in a stroller through the paved trails through the public woods by their home or straps him on and walks the more rustic routes. The walks usually last around an hour or two, but she takes them daily.”

The source added at the time: “[Meghan is] very kind to the locals she meets while hiking. She’s all around pleasant to strangers. She is telling friends that she is so happy to be out in nature and [in] their secluded area.”

She and Harry announced their decision to “step back” from their roles as senior royals in January before moving to Canada. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the couple wrote in a joint statement at the time.

They are now “observing the quarantine” with Archie in their new North American home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

