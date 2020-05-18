Meghan Markle has been treating herself to some much-needed mother-daughter time with mom Doria Ragland since moving to Los Angeles earlier this year.

“Meghan has been seeing her mom while in L.A.,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Suits alum, 38, moved from Canada to California with Prince Harry and their 12-month-old son, Archie, shortly before their royal exit was made official on March 31. Us later confirmed that the couple were living in Tyler Perry‘s multimillion-dollar mansion. As of May 7, the family of three “have been staying there for a month.”

Meghan and Harry, 35, confirmed they would be stepping down from their responsibilities as senior royals in January and spent a few months in Canada after making their bombshell announcement. At the time, an insider told Us that the retired actress’ mother, 63, had “no plans to relocate to Canada or anywhere for that matter.”

“She is currently giving private yoga lessons to a select few clients,” the source added in January. “Doria would only see Meghan once or twice a year while filming Suits in Toronto.”

Since putting down roots in Los Angeles, Meghan and her husband have been spending time volunteering in their local community, starting up new ventures and bonding with their son. When the little one celebrated his 1st birthday on May 6, writer Emily Giffin stirred up controversy after slamming the former duchess for coming off as “unmaternal” and “such a phony” while reading to her son in a rare video.

“Meghan is realizing living in America presents the same challenges and restrictions with the media too,” the first insider tells Us. “The response to the Archie video was a learning lesson for her, that what happened in London with the press can happen here too.”

Not long after making headlines for her harsh criticism of Meghan, the Something Borrowed author took to Instagram to apologize for her comments.

“To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone,” she wrote on May 6. “Over recent months my feelings about BOTH Harry and Meghan changed. But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race.”

With reporting by Brody Brown