Birthday boy! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their son Archie’s 1st birthday with a new video.

The birthday boy’s mom read him the children’s book Duck! Rabbit! while his dad filmed them for Save With Stories’ Instagram account on Wednesday, May 6.

The couple welcomed their little one in May 2019. “Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning — a very healthy boy,” the former military pilot, 35, told members of the press following the newborn’s birth. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there. It’s been amazing.”

Later that same week, the Suits alum, 38, said Archie was “a dream.” The actress gushed, “He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

The new parents moved to Canada eight months after their son’s birth, announcing their decision in January to step back from royal duties.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the pair said in a statement at the time. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Harry and Markle are focused on Archie, who is “a strong baby,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019, adding, “You can tell he’s super smart. He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t walk yet, but he’s trying.”

For Archie’s special day, Queen Elizabeth II had “her sights set on a beautiful rocking horse” for his birthday gift, a source told Us exclusively in March.

Her great-grandson already has plenty “to keep him occupied for hours,” the insider shared at the time. “Archie has tons of animal books and fluffy toys at home.”