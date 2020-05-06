Emily Giffin has a complicated relationship with Meghan Markle — and she’s not afraid to share it.

While the author made headlines in May 2020 for criticizing a video of the Suits with son Archie ahead of his 1st birthday, it wasn’t the first time she spoke out about the British royal family.

The Something Borrowed author detailed her appreciation and fascination with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, Prince William, Prince Harry and their extended family for Glamour in 2018.

“The day Diana died remains one of the saddest of my life,” she wrote. “I had just taken the bar exam, and was beginning my adult life as a lawyer in New York City, and I just couldn’t fathom that Diana’s life was over, her two boys motherless. I remember my closest guy friend being confounded by my grief—You didn’t know her, he kept saying. You don’t weep for strangers who die in a car crash; what made Diana so special? I tried to explain that that was precisely why I — and millions of others across the globe—cared so much.”

Giffin was extra excited going into Harry and Markle’s May 2018 nuptials.

“We will be reminded that royal or not, we are all the sum of our relationships, defined by love,” she wrote days before they tied the knot. “Harry is a prince—and sixth in line to the throne — but he is also that little heartbroken boy trailing behind his mummy’s casket. And now he is a handsome, courageous man marrying the love of his life. What will happen to Harry and Meghan after they say “I do”? Will they have children? What will they name them? In what ways will they serve their country and the greater world? And most of all, will they live happily ever after? The question shouldn’t be why am I obsessed, but rather, how can anyone not find this hopeful union—and this family—endlessly fascinating?”

In the months following the wedding, Giffin even told Us Weekly exclusively that she was considering writing a royals-themed novel. “I’m toying with the idea of something set in the world of the royals. Did you know that I like the royals? Did you know that? Maybe in the backdrop of the story line,” she said at the time. “I think as much as I love the monarchy, I lived in England, I got up early to watch Diana’s wedding when I was 7 years old. … I watched The Crown, I’m obsessed with all things, I’m an anglophile.”

After Harry and Markle announced their plans to step back from their senior royal duties in January 2020, however, Giffin struggled with her feelings for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Scroll through for Giffin’s thoughts of Markle and more over the years: