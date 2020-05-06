Keeping her memory alive. Meghan Markle was thanked by late author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s husband after reading Duck! Rabbit! to her son, Archie, on his 1st birthday.

“Although Meghan Markle is clearly one of the most famous people in the world, seeing her read Duck! Rabbit! to her son Archie was so relatable to any parent anywhere,” Jason Rosenthal said in a statement on Wednesday, May 6, after seeing his wife’s work read aloud on video. “There he was squirming around, smiling and just being a regular little boy. What a testament to Amy that her book has such meaning to so many families.”

The Suits alum, 38, and Prince Harry celebrated their little one’s big day with a new video in partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry’s latest project, Save With Stories, supporting coronavirus relief funds. While his mom was reading the children’s book, the birthday boy wiggled in her arms and babbled along in Meghan’s lap. Harry, 35, cheered from behind the camera.

Jason couldn’t have been more proud to see how his wife’s words continue to bring joy to children across the world and was touched that Meghan and the prince helped carry on her legacy. Amy, a well-known children’s book author, passed away from ovarian cancer in March 2017 — just days after her heartbreaking contribution to the New York Times‘ Modern Love column went viral.

Amy’s final work quickly gained popularity, as she gave her husband permission to move on after her death. Earlier this year, Jason opened up about overcoming loss while in isolation in an honest segment on CBS News ahead of the release of his new memoir, My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me.

“After my loss, many people reached out to me with their own stories, and I came to an epiphany of sorts that I am reminded of today: that loss is loss is loss, unique to each one of us, yet a shared story for us all,” he said. “As you are isolated, feeling a sense of tremendous loss and grief, know that those are normal feelings as we manage this crisis. We can be alone, together.”