Just Like Us! Meghan Markle Wears Messy Bun During Quarantine

Happy birthday, baby Archie! In honor of the little one’s big day, which falls on May 6, Meghan Markle shared a video reading “Duck! Rabbit!” to the happy 12-month-old.

In the 3-minute clip, the 38-year-old mom’s all smiles as she attempts to read to her distracted but adorable son. For the special occasion, she opted for a casual outfit consisting of a denim button-up shirt and shorts.

She completed the low-key look with no makeup-makeup and styled her hair in a messy bun. The hairstyle is one that the Suits alum wears on just about every occasion: at home, for royal engagements and even on her wedding day!

That’s not to say that it always looks exactly the same. For example: While at home for Archie’s birthday, the mom of one’s look was a whole lot less polished than her wedding day reception hair.

Celebrity hairstylist George Northwood was responsible for Markle’s hair on the day she said yes to forever with Prince Harry. For her reception, he parted her hair in the center to give her a sophisticated and chic low bun. Unlike her at-home look, he tucked loose pieces behind her ear for a sleek finish.

Northwood, like Markle, is a big fan of the pulled-back style. “The bun, in all of its forms, is a brilliant mid-week look when you are a bit time-poor but want to look ‘put together,’” he said in an interview with British Vogue.

The viral video of Markle reading to Archie was shared on the Save the Children U.K. Instagram account. The purpose of posting the cute footage was not only to inspire smiles, but to help support families in need in the U.K. and across the world.

In the accompanying Instagram caption, the organization wrote, “Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit” by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks).”

Markle and Prince Harry moved to Canada in January 2020, around the same time they announced their decision to step back from their royal duties. The couple decided to make Los Angeles their new home in April 2020.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the couple said in a statement in January. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

