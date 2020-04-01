Meghan Markle's Messy Bun Was an Intentional Blend of Royal and Trendy

Meghan Markle has a lot of trademark looks we’re fond of but the best of them is her iconic messy low bun. She’s worn in it for all kinds of events, from her inaugural trip to Sussex to her actual wedding reception. Now, the stylist behind this look is spilling all of the behind-the-scenes secrets of the hairstyle.

According to hairstylist George Northwood, who revealed on Tuesday, March 31, that he worked with the former Duchess of Sussex, the hairstyle was a well-thought-out style.

“The messy bun purely came off the back of making the hair both appropriate and adhering to royal protocol and modern at the same time,” he told British Vogue in a story that published Tuesday. “We wanted it to be up, because a lot of the time it was appropriate for it to be up, but we didn’t want it to be too formal. We always wanted it to be refined imperfection — that’s what sums her up.”

Northwood has secretly held his position as Markle’s hairstylist for years after meeting in February 2018. Now he’s speaking out for the first time.

When posting a series of pictures of the 38-year-old to his Instagram feed on Tuesday, he wrote the same caption alongside all six shots, expressing his gratitude.

“It has been an enormous privilege and a lot of fun working with the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past two years. I have enjoyed every minute collaborating with this amazing couple who not only champion small businesses but have taught me so much about diversity, equality and the importance of good mental health. Here are a few of their many wonderful moments that I was honoured to be a part of,” he wrote. “⁣⁣Harry, Meghan and Archie, wishing you much love and luck for your next exciting chapter! Can’t wait to see you one day soon – and so happy to now be able to share about our special time together.”

