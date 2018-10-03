It’s back! After stepping out with a string of glossy blowouts in September, Meghan Markle returned to her go-to ‘do — the messy bun — for a visit to the University of Chichester in her namesake Sussex with Prince Harry on Wednesday, October 3. And, true to form, the deconstructed hairstyle offered an undone take on the classic updo.

For her inaugural trip to Sussex, the Duchess opted for an emerald green ensemble that included an And Other Stories blouse and Hugo Boss leather pencil skirt. Paired with a satin Gabriella Hearst top-handle bag, beige Stuart Weitzman pumps and a Giorgio Armani cream coat, the look was all kinds of boss-lady chic.

To add her cool-girl flair to the workwear, the former Suits actress accessorizes with a wrist-full of delicate gold chains and a pretty $418 pendant necklace by her fave designer Adina Reyter. “Meghan has the world’s most amazing jewels at her disposal. The fact that she can wear anything and buys ours is honestly one of the biggest honors,” Reyter tells Us. “The minute that she started dating Harry, I walked into the office and I was like, ‘This is our girl. She is preppy, she is classy, she’s sophisticated and she is happy’ … It’s a true honor that she wears our pieces over and over again. She’s our girl.”

But it’s her loose chignon that sealed the deal for the look.

Markle first started sporting her now-signature style right after getting engaged to Prince Harry last November, and she’s perfected it ever since (even sporting a more polished version for her wedding in May!). An elevated take on the messy bun, she parts her hair right down the middle, fastens her raven-hued locks at the nape of her neck and allows for a few flyaways to frame her face.

Coupled with her fave no-makeup makeup glam that includes a rosy cheek, subtle lip and smattering of freckles, the ‘do feels modernly sophisticated.

While Duchess Meghan has sported the look a handful of times since officially joining the royal family, her style as of late has incorporated bouncy blowouts a la her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and stick-straight strands. And while both styles are timeless, Markle seems most at ease with the California-girl updo that pays homage to her roots.

