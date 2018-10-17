Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex she was in the limelight for many reasons — and we’re going to go as far as saying one of those was because of her great hair. From her Deal or No Deal days in the early 2000’s to that side braid we may never see again that she donned to a fashion event during her Suits career to the soft updo she wore to her wedding to Prince Harry, we’ve rounded up Markle’s best stand out hair moments.

What to expect? Markle’s best hairstyles include loose curls, sleek ponytails and elegant up-dos. Oh, and possibly an accessory or two (royals love their hats!). Scroll through to see Duchess Meghan’s best hair moments.