Queen Elizabeth II is no stranger to elevating her outfits with luxury accessories. She’s almost always donning a colorful hat along with her three-strand pearl necklace and earrings, but it’s her impressive collection of fancy brooches that never fails to grab our attention.

The queen’s brooch collection is — how do we say it? — off the charts. She’s easily debuted hundreds of them over her 93 years, including those passed down with the crown from Queen Victoria and from her grandmother, Queen Mary.

There are also those designed specifically for Queen Elizabeth, like a stunning pair of aquamarine clips commissioned by her parents for the royal’s 18th birthday. Keeping in line with the celebratory brooches, her parents also gifted her multicolored stunner following the birth of her first child, Prince Charles.

The corgi lover has so many brooches that she has the perfect option to correspond with any and every event and outfit. That includes rubies, sapphires, pearls, emeralds, aquamarines, amethysts and so, so many diamonds.

Even so, the royal’s made it clear that she has her favorites. For example, she frequently dons her colorful flower basket-inspired brooch and the unmissable diamond Jardine Star. At Meghan Markle’s wedding, the queen wore a large pearl and diamond design named the Richmond Brooch and at Kate Middleton’s, she chose to wear one of her go-to bow brooches: the True Lover’s Knot.

Keep scrolling to see Queen Elizabeth’s fanciest brooches of all time — they might just convince you to start your very own collection.