Something sweet to celebrate! The royal family helped ring in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s’s son Archie’s first birthday on Wednesday, May 6.

Prince William and Duchess Kate shared a throwback photo from their nephew’s July 2019 baptism via Instagram. “Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!” the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, wrote amid their ongoing rift with Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38.

As for the birthday boys’ parents, they participated in a Save With Stories storytime with their son via Instagram. The Suits alum read Duck! Rabbit! to her toddler, who helped her turn pages and grabbed another book to read. At the end of the story, Meghan and the former military pilot cheered while Archie put the book in his mouth and giggled.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in May 2019. “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs,” the palace announced in a statement at the time. “The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The new parents stepped back from their duties as senior royal family members eight months after Archie’s birth. They moved to Los Angeles in March after spending a couple of months in Canada.

Harry and Meghan are raising their son to be a “confident social butterfly,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2019.

“He loves being entertained and interacting with people,” the insider explained at the time. “Some children get shy or nervous around new people, but not Archie. He’ll go to anyone without kicking up a fuss!”

The toddler “is at his happiest when he’s around people,” a second source told Us the previous month, adding, “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying.”

