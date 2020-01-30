Meghan Markle Isn’t ‘Very Close’ With Mom Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle and mom Doria Ragland’s relationship isn’t as tight-knit as it may seem, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“She’s not very close with her mom,” one source tells Us.

A second insider notes that the 63-year-old yoga teacher, who lives in Los Angeles, “has no plans to relocate to Canada or anywhere for that matter” to be closer to her 38-year-old daughter.

“She is currently giving private yoga lessons to a select few clients,” the source says. “Doria would only see Meghan once or twice a year while filming Suits in Toronto. Meghan isn’t as close to her mom as is known.”

Ragland did, however, attend Meghan’s May 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry in Windsor, England. The Suits alum’s dad, Thomas Markle, for his part, didn’t walk his daughter down the aisle after he was caught staging photos with the paparazzi. While Thomas slammed Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from the royal family earlier this month, Ragland has yet to publicly comment on the news.

Queen Elizabeth II confirmed on January 13 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be spending more time in Canada and would no longer be using their HRH royal titles.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

While Meghan and Harry, who share 8-month-old son, Archie, don’t have family around them in Canada, a source previously told Us that the duchess feels “free” after the couple’s royal exit.

“She has never been happier. She’s happy to be out of London,” the source said. “She was surprised at how quickly everything happened. They knew they’d have to relinquish their titles, but the pace it happened surprised everyone.”

