Holding down the fort in Los Angeles. Doria Ragland isn’t going to let daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s drama with the royal family stop her from getting her steps in.

The 63-year-old was spotted on a walk on Thursday, January 9, for the first time since Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, made their decision to take a step back from their senior roles with the royal family. Ragland seemingly enjoyed her L.A. stroll in an all-black workout outfit.

The day before, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made waves by sharing their big announcement earlier than the couple and the royal family initially anticipated.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Harry and Meghan’s statement read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

A source told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan shared their news on Wednesday, January 8, after learning The Sun was prepping a story about it. “It was the paper’s front page hours before the official announcement, so Harry and Meghan technically didn’t beat them to it,” the source explained.

The pressure to beat the press may have played into Harry and Meghan’s decision to share their announcement without telling Queen Elizabeth II.

“Harry and Meghan made their statement without the official blessing of the queen,” an insider told Us. “It’s not that they didn’t care — it was a miscommunication.”

A third source told Us that Prince William and Duchess Kate were also “blindsided” by the announcement.

The 93-year-old monarch subsequently called an emergency meeting with the family. “The Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussexes’ office to find workable solutions, and this is expected to take days, not weeks,” a palace source told Us on Thursday.

Meghan, meanwhile, returned to Canada to reunite with 8-month-old son Archie, who was staying with the former Suits star’s close friend Jessica Mulroney after she and Harry spent Christmas there.

