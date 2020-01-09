Showing support? Duchess Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, seemingly came to her defense after the former actress and her husband, Prince Harry, announced that they plan to “step back” from their senior roles in the British royal family.

In an Instagram update, the Canadian stylist, 40, shared a photo of a quote attributed to filmmaker Gina Carey that appeared to echo her pal’s unprecedented decision. “A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink,” the statement Mulroney posted on Wednesday, January 8, read.

Mulroney didn’t leave a comment of her own in the photo’s caption. She also appeared to have blocked comments from being made beneath the pic.

On Wednesday, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, announced via Instagram that they would “carve out a progressive new role” for themselves outside of the royal family. This was a decision they came to “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.” The couple stated that they will “continue to collaborate” with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William despite their change of course.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement read. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

The statement continued, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Buckingham Palace, headed by Queen Elizabeth, regarded the departure news as “complicated issues that will take time to work through.” The statement additionally noted that it understood the pair’s “desire to take a different approach.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday that “the other royals didn’t know of the statement” before it was released. He regarded the announcement as both “extraordinary” and “totally irresponsible.”

Meghan and Harry’s news “hasn’t gone down well” with William, a source told Us exclusively on Thursday, January 9. The Duke of Cambridge, 37, believed it “rubbed salt into the wounds by making the huge announcement a day before [Duchess] Kate’s birthday.”