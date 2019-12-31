



The year of friendship! Jessica Mulroney gave her best friend Duchess Meghan a shout-out on social media while revealing her biggest Instagram moments of 2019.

“Basically my top nine can be summarized as standing up to internet trolls and bullies 😂. Sad 🌎,” Mulroney, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 29. “Keep em’ coming and let the energy shift in 2020. Going offline until the New Year sending love your way.❤️”

In the stylist’s top nine moments on Instagram from the past year, there is one photo of her twin 9-year-old sons Brian and John serving as page boys at the former Suits actress’ wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Her daughter Isabel, 6, was also in the royal wedding as a bridesmaid.

Followers can also see a nod to the Duchess of Sussex, 38, in a quote post shared by Mulroney in August 2019 as she defended the royal couple against what she called “undeserved hate and abuse.”

“When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out,” the image reads. “When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies.”

The mother-of-three is no stranger to standing up for her friends and herself on the internet. In August, she clapped back at trolls who made her feel bad about herself after sharing a bikini snap, which also made her best of the year pics.

“I took this down after posting it yesterday. Too many trolls attacking. But I realized today, I don’t care. I work hard on every aspect of my life and I’m proud of my body,” the Good Morning America correspondent wrote on a photo of her in a blue bikini at the time. “I’m proud of the work I do. I’m proud that Im driven. Im proud of it all. And if we can’t be proud of ourselves, then what’s the point. No more apologies.”

One of the Canada native’s most-liked posts also included an image of herself in a gold dress in which she called out body shamers.

“To all those body shamers from my last post, that is called an oblique. Not a spleen, not a rib, not a hip bone (please learn your anatomy). Body shaming is not ok no matter what your size,” she captioned the image in May. “If I see it anywhere, on any feed, I will call you out. I normally wouldn’t pay attention to it, but saying something is actually important because addressing it will hopefully make someone think twice before posting such stupidity. Tearing people down based on their looks is petty and cowardly behaviour. Thank you and goodnight.”

While Mulroney is not afraid to fire back at her haters, when it comes to her friendship with the duchess, she keeps things quiet.

“Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life,” Mulroney told Harper’s Bazaar in March. “There are certain things I hold very dear and secret. There are things I’ll never talk about for sure. My life is an open book, but there’s always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read.”