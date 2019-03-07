While Duchess Meghan’s life with Prince Harry continues to make headlines due to their royal obligations, her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is keeping their relationship on the down low.

The Good Morning America fashion contributor, 39, explained the reason she doesn’t openly talk about their friendship during an interview published by Harper’s Bazaar on Thursday, March 7.

“This is my first interview that I’ve done since the wedding or anything,” Mulroney told the outlet referring to the Suits alum, 37, and the former military pilot’s May 2018 nuptials. The fashion stylist’s 8-year-old twin sons, Brian and John, served as page boys at the royal event, while her 5-year-old daughter, Ivy, was a bridesmaid. (She shares her three kids with husband Ben Mulroney.)

“Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life,” Mulroney continued without elaborating on their friendship. “There are certain things I hold very dear and secret. There are things I’ll never talk about for sure. My life is an open book, but there’s always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read.”

Mulroney beamed with pride as she walked hand in hand with her daughter up the steps of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle into the wedding of Harry and Meghan. Meanwhile, her sons assisted the Duchess with her veil. “Proud friend. Proud mom,” the stylist captioned a picture of the moment on Instagram.

More recently, Mulroney was on hand to celebrate Meghan — who is expecting her first child with Harry this spring — at a baby shower in New York City last month. The elegant affair took place at The Mark Hotel and other famous pals in attendance included Amal Clooney, Gayle King and Abigail Spencer.

“There was a hotel manager with a big umbrella opening the doors of all the guests and walking them into the hotel,” an insider told Us Weekly of the soiree, which boasted food and dessert by Jean-Georges Vongerichten. “There were cotton candy machines being brought in earlier this morning,” another source said. “The same security who has been escorting Meghan in and out of the hotel was helping bring them in the side door.”

Meghan and Mulroney have been close pals for years, and have even embarked on multiple vacations together during their friendship.

