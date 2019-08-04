Learning to not let it bother her. Duchess Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney shared a body-positive Instagram post on Saturday, August 3, after haters slammed her for showing off her fit figure.

“I took this down after posting it yesterday. Too many trolls attacking. But I realized today, I dont care,” the fashion stylist, 39, captioned a photo of herself in a blue bikini that highlighted her toned backside. “I work hard on every aspect of my life and I’m proud of my body.”

Mulroney added: “I’m proud of the work I do. I’m proud that Im driven. Im proud of it all. And if we can’t be proud of ourselves, then what’s the point. No more apologies.”

The Good Morning America correspondent’s strong message sparked an outpouring of support from her family and famous friends including Mindy Kaling and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“You’re a strong, motivated, driven, hands on mom who works her ass off. With a killer bod that you also work for,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host, 34, wrote. “You show off your family proud and you show off that bod too.”

The Office alum, 40, simply gushed, “Gorgeous!”

Mulroney’s husband, Ben Mulroney, also praised his wife, writing, “Proud of you, honey.”

This isn’t the first time that Jessica — who often documents her tough workouts — has hit back at body-shamers on social media. In May, the Shoebox Project founder slammed followers who showed concern about her slim midsection.

“To all those body shamers from my last post, that is called an oblique. Not a spleen, not a rib, not a hip bone ( please learn your anatomy),” she wrote at the time. “Body shaming is not ok no matter what your size. If I see it anywhere, on any feed, I will call you out.”

Jessica concluded her post: “I normally wouldn’t pay attention to it, but saying something is actually important because when we address it, it will hopefully make someone think twice before posting such stupidity. Thank you and goodnight.”

Though the GMA personality is vocal when it comes to calling out trolls, the one thing she remains mum on is her friendship with the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex.

“Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life,” she explained in a March interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “There are certain things I hold very dear and secret. There are things I’ll never talk about for sure. My life is an open book, but there’s always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read.”

