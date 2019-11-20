



Take that! Jessica Mulroney clapped back after a social media troll criticized her clothing.

When the hater commented on the fashion stylist’s Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 19: “Oh my god, lose the bell bottom pants! So overused in your wardrobe. Gets tiresome,” Mulroney, 39, replied, “Sorry. But I dress for myself. Not anyone else.”

The original upload, captioned, “Lots of questions about this three-piece suit. Who other than @smythebrand girls make such a perfect suit?” featured the Canadian star gazing down at her outfit while two women adjusted it.

Mulroney reposted the whole exchange to Instagram on Wednesday, November 20, writing, “These types of silly messages flood my inbox daily but I wanted to share this one in particular. I don’t personally feel attacked nor do I care what this person thinks about how I dress. This is truly not about ME but here’s the thing. When I style women, I find shapes that make them look and feel their best. Repetition is not bad. I work with real women of all shapes and sizes. I try to promote confidence within women through fashion. It is not about wearing all the silhouettes, it’s simply about what makes you feel good. Period.”

Her husband, Ben Mulroney, commented, “Jessie, you don’t need to explain yourself to anyone. You are a Queen and my hero. You are the greatest mother and an effing rockstar. You also happen to have the greatest fashion sense of any person I’ve ever met. I know what I’m talking about: I own 5 pairs of Dockers.”

The pair, who share son John, 9, and daughter Isabella, 6, wed in 2008. Ben, 43, previously supported his wife in August when she posted a bikini photo.

“I took this down after posting it yesterday. Too many trolls attacking. But I realized today, I don’t care,” Duchess Meghan’s best friend captioned a photo of herself in a blue bikini at the time. “I work hard on every aspect of my life and I’m proud of my body. I’m proud of the work I do. I’m proud that I’m driven. I’m proud of it all. And if we can’t be proud of ourselves, then what’s the point. No more apologies.”

The Good Morning America correspondent left a comment on the bathing suit photo. “Proud of you, honey,” Ben wrote.