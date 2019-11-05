



Duchess Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney was targeted by body shamers after she posted a swimsuit pic.

Mulroney, 39, shared a snapshot from her Cayman Islands trip, in which she posed in a chic red cutout bathing suit. “Brings ten bathing suits… only gets to wear one on a balcony,” she captioned her Instagram pic on Monday, November 4. “All work, no play in Cayman. I WILL BE BACK to play in the water with the kiddies.”

Though the Canada native stunned in the stylish swimsuit, naysayers had their own thoughts about her latest post. One user asked Mulroney if “silicone float easily” while suggesting that her kids won’t need “to wear life jackets,” claiming the “silicone” on her “chest should do that job just fine for them.”

Mulroney, in turn, told the hater to “mind your own floaties.” She noted that “the hate is strong” in that one particular comment, and added: “Let’s not attack her and perhaps understand why she feels the need to bring other women down.”

The celebrity stylist continued to hit back at remarks from other trolls. “I’m not selling sex. Check yourself and perhaps educate yourself on women [sic] post-babies that want to achieve confidence and career goals. Tone it down,” she wrote.

Mulroney followed this by addressing the negative feedback over her swimsuit shot in a separate post, where she joked in a note about “never ever” posting “another picture of myself in a bathing suit.” She said she would “only wear parkas by the beach.”

Below the message, Mulroney shared a longer statement in defense of her photo.

“Apparently a picture in a bathing suit is offensive to my career, some followers, the charities I work with and my children,” she captioned the post. “But guess what… I don’t care. Thank you to my supportive followers who stand up to body shaming. Everyone else, get a clue.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Mulroney has been subjected to body-shaming comments. In August, the McGill University grad — who shares 9-year-old twin sons, John and Brian, and daughter Isabel, 6, with husband Ben Mulroney — reposted a bikini pic she had previously deleted after receiving criticism from trolls.

“I took this down after posting it yesterday. Too many trolls attacking,” she wrote. “But I realized today, I don’t care. I work hard on every aspect of my life and I’m proud of my body. I’m proud of the work I do. I’m proud that I’m driven. I’m proud of it all. And if we can’t be proud of ourselves, then what’s the point. No more apologies.”