Showing her support — from a distance. Meghan Markle reconnected with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen over video call during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old Suits alum took part in a Zoom chat with five women who work closely with the charity to reflect on the power of coming together in times of crisis. Meghan previously worked with the community kitchen in the aftermath of the June 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower in West London and put together the Together: Our Community Cookbook to raise funds for those impacted by the devastation.

“You all had it in you,” Meghan said on the call, remembering her experience visiting the kitchen after the fires. “I look back at that first day and however many visits later knowing, ‘Yeah, we’re just going to make a cookbook,’ and having a lot of faith in what you guys could bring to the table and what you could inspire. But obviously not knowing what a huge success it was going to be … That’s a testament to you. It’s just inspired so many people.”

The Felix Project, a London-based nonprofit fighting hunger, later thanked the former actress for her commitment to the cause “as Hubb Kitchen face a new crisis” during the pandemic. Meghan noted that she was “so proud” of the teamwork between the Felix Project and the community kitchen in carrying out “these acts of goodwill, which at this moment are urgently needed.”

Since stepping back from the royal family earlier this year, Meghan and Prince Harry have continued to make philanthropy a priority. The couple, who moved to Los Angeles after their brief stay in Canada, was recently spotted volunteering with Project Angel Food, a local charity that brings meals to people suffering from critical illnesses. Meghan and her husband, 35, donated meals to 20 patients in need in West Hollywood on Wednesday, April 15, after also working with the charity on Easter Sunday.

The charitable couple has made it a mission to spread hope in these uncertain times. Over Easter weekend, Harry reached out to people benefiting from his WellChild patronage and opened up about his time in quarantine with Meghan and their 11-month-old son, Archie.

“Being able to have family time, so much family time where you almost think, ‘Oh, do I feel guilty for having so much family time?'” he said at the time. “You’ve got to celebrate those moments … I think when you’ve been through hard times you really come out so much stronger, not just for yourself, not just for your family, but for other people as well.”