Spreading hope. Prince Harry chatted with family members caring for sick children amid the coronavirus pandemic, commending them for their efforts, from his new Los Angeles home.

The former military pilot, 35, reached out to individuals who are supported by WellChild, one of his patronages over Easter weekend, according to Hello! During his video call from across the pond, Harry applauded those who have been under even more pressure during the viral outbreak.

“The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible and you must never ever, ever forget that,” Harry told a group via a video chat.

During the personal conversation, the England native was joined virtually by WellChild CEO Colin Dyer and nurse Rachel Gregory, as they listened to parents’ challenges and fears over their children’s care and compromised health amid the crisis.

“I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is enough,” Harry said, joking about his son, Archie.

Harry explained that people should focus on the spending quality time with their loved ones amid the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have got to celebrate those moments when you’re just on the floor rolling around in hysterics, because of something that’s happened,” he said. “There’s going to be something that you have to deal with [later] and there is no way that you can run away from it. As long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other that is the best that you can do.”

The call featured first-hand accounts from a father, Craig Hatch, whose son as cerebral palsy, epilepsy, neuro muscular scoliosis, chronic lung disorder, type one diabetes and osteoporosis. “It’s scary. We are frightened because we know that if the virus gets in our house and if Fraser contracts the virus, the implications are quite severe,” Hatch said, via Hello!

Harry, who relocated to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, in March after their official royal duties ended, showed his support for the organization and its efforts amid the health crisis.

“[I have] so much respect to every single one of you,” he said in the chat. “This is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you.”

He added: “I know that WellChild are doing everything they can to support you. Hopefully, through this video we can make it more clear and obvious to [the] government and everybody else that you are in the ‘vulnerable’ bracket and WellChild needs more help.”

The former royal asked all of those on the call to try and “keep the morale up” before signing off. “Keep busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon,” Harry concluded.

Meghan, 38, and Harry have been helped with the coronavirus efforts themselves, donating excess profits from their royal wedding broadcast to a U.K. charity that’s focused on feeding families during the crisis.

The couple donated more than $112,000 to Feeding Britain, a spokesperson for the charity said on Wednesday, April 15.

