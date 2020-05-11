Inspiring words. Prince Harry reached out to young people amid the coronavirus pandemic, sharing a message of positivity and hope for the future.

On Sunday, May 10, Harry, 35, addressed the members of OnSide’s Youth Zones — which are areas designated to give young people somewhere to go to learn new skills, socialize and challenge their minds and bodies — in order to encourage them to keep going amid the health crisis.

“I remember meeting so many incredible people and hearing your stories — stories of strength, of determination, of resilience but ultimately of courage,” Harry said in the video, reflecting upon the organization’s first-ever awards show in November 2019. “As I said to you on that night, and I will repeat it again, hats off to every single one of you for surviving, but also for thriving.”

The former military pilot explained that the youth in the U.K. have had to endure challenges that “are unbelievable and [ones that] so many people would never understand.”

“You guys have the strength to pull through, and you have the support of the OnSide community, the OnSide family to help you through that process,” he said in the clip.

Harry noted that many individuals are going through even tougher times amid the coronavirus quarantine, which has made it impossible to take part in the OnSide Youth Zones across the U.K.

“I can only imagine the last six weeks have made it even more challenging,” he admitted. “This too shall pass. Before you know it, you will be back together again, probably in a Youth Zone, you know, running around, having the best time ever.”

The England native, who currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their 12-month-old son, Archie, prompted the OnSide community to rewatch the awards show and to remember its importance while apart.

“I’m hugely privileged and honored to be part of the OnSide community,” Harry said. “So have fun [watching the show and] I look forward to seeing you guys soon.”

In closing, he added: “Soak up the positivity of this night, because it really was amazing.”

Harry’s uplifting message came two weeks after he announced his first major project since stepping back from the royal family and relocating to the U.S.

The former Duke of Sussex launched a new online platform named HeadFIT on April 27 to provide access to mental health services for U.K. military personal whenever they need it.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, both Harry and Meghan, 38, have been focused on changing people’s “lives for the better,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on April 22.

“Harry and Meghan’s No. 1 priority right now is helping those affected by the virus, especially the vulnerable,” the insider added.

The duo have done that through their continued support of charities across the pond and by volunteering in L.A. with Project Angel Food.