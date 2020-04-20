Prince Harry and Meghan Markle linked arms and held hands as they delivered food to needy people in L.A. on Friday, April 17, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan, 38, wore a long-sleeve black T-shirt, khaki pants, white sneakers and a blue Project Angel Food cap along with a face mask and rubber gloves, while Harry, 35, was dressed in jeans, a gray polo shirt and baseball cap and had a blue bandanna tied across his face as they did the charity work for a third time after being seen dropping off food in West Hollywood earlier this week.

The former Suits star rubbed her husband’s back encouragingly as he took bags of provisions out of the trunk of their Cadillac and they held hands as they walked back to their car after delivering the much-needed supplies to people impacted by serious illnesses.

“In honor of the Easter holiday, the Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients,” the charity said in a statement on its Instagram account earlier this week. “And on Wednesday they quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers. It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs, and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began.”

Project Angel Food also shared a post on Friday from actress Jamie Lee Curtis that praised Meghan and Harry.

“The great part about fame, be it earned or inherited, is the ability to take a public’s interest in the minutia of a famous person’s daily life and turn it into advocacy and support for wonderful institutions,” the L.A. native wrote. “Certainly that was the case when the Duke and Duchess delivered meals on Easter for my good friend @richardayoub and the organization that he runs @projectangelfood with passion, tenacity, intelligence and hope.”

The Halloween star, who spoke on a recent podcast about the impact Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, had on her and the world, commended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and added that “while they delivered food they shone their light on a truly important and noble mission and helped immeasurably. I welcome them to my hometown and the Project Angel Food family.”

The couple and their son Archie, 11 months, moved to L.A. in March after spending a few months in Canada amid their stepdown as senior members of the royal family.

Their deliveries weren’t the pair’s only charitable act this week. On Wednesday, April 15, they donated more than $112,000 in excess profits from their wedding broadcast to the U.K.’s Feeding Britain charity.

Harry also joined a video call in support of one of his patronages, WellChild, in the U.K. and said that everyone should focus on spending quality time with their loved ones amid quarantine.

“You have got to celebrate those moments when you’re just on the floor rolling around in hysterics, because of something that’s happened,” he told the families who are caring for sick children, according to Hello! “As long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other that is the best that you can do.”

The British prince also joked that “having one kid at 11 months old is enough [work],” and he couldn’t “even begin to imagine how hard it is” for parents whose children have health issues and compromised immune systems as the world is affected by the spread of COVID-19.

Meghan also reconnected with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen in the U.K. in a video call this week. She previously worked with the volunteers in the aftermath of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in West London and released the Together: Our Community Cookbook to raise money for those impacted by the deadly blaze. Hubb Kitchen faces new challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic and is working with the Felix Project, a non-profit fighting hunger, to help feed those in need.

Scroll down to see pics of the couple’s PDA as they did good in L.A.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.