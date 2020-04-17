On the move! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted in Los Angeles giving back to the community on Wednesday, April 15, one month after moving to the golden state.

In a video published by TMZ on Thursday, April 16, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, can be seen in the West Hollywood neighborhood of L.A. to volunteering with Project Angel Food on Wednesday.

The former Suits star wore a blue baseball hat, white tee, black pants and white sneakers with a white facemask on her mouth. Harry, meanwhile, opted for a gray shirt, matching baseball hat and a blue face cover as they waited to meet someone from the California-based charity.

The duo entered the apartment complex without any visible bodyguards nearby, after arriving to donate their time and support to the organization, which is focused on cooking and delivering meals to individuals and children affected by life-threatening illnesses in the area.

Wednesday wasn’t the first time that the couple, who moved to L.A. in March after spending time in Canada in early 2020, have volunteered for Project Angel Food.

“In honor of the Easter holiday, the Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients,” Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub wrote in a statement via Instagram on Thursday, April 16.

They followed-up their Easter Sunday visit with a second trip on Wednesday, as documented on the video.

“On Wednesday they quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers,” the statement continued. “It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs, and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began.”

The couple’s two appearances in support of the nonprofit are the latest in a list of charitable efforts they’ve done since relocating to the U.S.

The pair donated more than $112,000 on Wednesday from the excess profits from their royal wedding broadcast to the U.K.’s Feeding Britain charity.

Harry, who is self-isolating with his wife and their 11-month-old son, Archie, joined a video call in support of one of his patronages, WellChild, in the U.K. over the weekend. During the video call, he explained that during this stressful and unsure time everyone should focus on spending quality time with their loved ones.

“You have got to celebrate those moments when you’re just on the floor rolling around in hysterics, because of something that’s happened,” he told the families who are caring for sick children amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Hello! “As long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other that is the best that you can do.”

The England native also joked that “having one kid at 11 months old is enough [work],” noting that he can’t “even begin to imagine how hard it is” for those who have children with compromised immune systems and health issues during the spread of COVID-19.

“Keep busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon,” Harry concluded.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.