That magic moment! Royal family photographer Samir Hussein revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle approved of one his most memorable snaps — when they were caught walking in the rain in March.

“The picture that I took of Harry and Meghan in the rain recently, I’ve never had a reaction to a picture like that one,” Hussein told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, April 29. “In terms of the reaction I’ve had from people, that’s got to be the most iconic from that point of view.”

The photographer described the image of the lovebirds under an umbrella in London — which was the first time they were back in the U.K. following news they were stepping down from their senior royal positions in January — as “one in a million,” and the couple agreed.

“I spoke to some of their team and they were really happy about it and talking about it,” Hussein told Us.

Since Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, moved to Los Angeles in March, following a stay in Canada beginning in December 2019, the photographer hasn’t been able to shoot them, but he hopes that changes in the future.

“I’m really disappointed that I won’t get to photograph them so much anymore,” he admitted, noting he’s been all over the world with the couple, including Australia, Fiji and Africa. “I’ve really, really enjoyed photographing them. I’m going to miss photographing them.”

In terms of when he will reunite with the pair, Hussein is hoping it will be sooner rather than later.

“I hope to get to photograph them [again],” he said, explaining it’ll probably be centered on the former military pilot’s charity work, like the Invictus Games.

Even though Harry and Meghan are removed from the royal family in the U.S., Hussein will always remember the times he worked closely with them — and with Harry and Prince William together.

“Before [Duchess] Kate and Meghan came on the scene, they used to do tours together,” Hussein recalled of his time with the royal siblings. “I used to go away with them quite a lot on tours, and yeah, they’ve always had an amazing brotherly bond.”

He revealed that the photo he took of Harry and William, 38, goofing off with a snake “sums [them] up” perfectly. “It’s Harry joking around pushing the snake’s head toward William, and I just figured [his] reaction shows that bond really well.”