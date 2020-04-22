Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a lot of changes in 2020, but their main goal is still “to change lives for the better,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Harry and Meghan’s No. 1 priority right now is helping those affected by the virus, especially the vulnerable,” the source says.

The 35-year-old prince and the 38-year-old Suits alum have been spotted volunteering in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus crisis several times this month. Most recently, the couple were seen holding hands as they delivered food with Project Angel Food.

“In honor of the Easter holiday, the Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients,” the charity said in a statement via Instagram. “And on Wednesday they quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers. It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs, and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began.”

When the couple are not volunteering, they are adjusting to their new, low-key life in L.A., per the source.

“Harry says moving to L.A. has been liberating,” the insider explains. “They order from Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s, and they don’t have a chef right now, so Meghan often cooks.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the move to California with 11-month-old son Archie in March. The family of three spent several months in Canada before settling on L.A. following their decision to step back from their senior royal duties.

Prior to their official departure from the royal family, Harry and Meghan sent a message to their supporters via Instagram.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” they wrote on March 30. “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

For more from Harry and Meghan, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!