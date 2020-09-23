Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Ready for Baby No. 2

Baby watch! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to expand their family, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Now that they’re comfortable in their new home and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time,” the source reveals. “She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process!”

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, who wed in May 2018, are parents of son Archie, 15 months.

“Meghan loves being a mom, and seeing how happy and complete Harry is with Archie by his side is richly rewarding for her,” the source adds. “Meghan’s confident a second child will be perfectly manageable on a practical level and will bring them even more love and joy. She and Harry are both really excited for the next phase of their family journey.”

Us confirmed last month that the pair moved into a $14.65 million home in the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival,” a rep for the pair said at the time. “And hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

Their move came five months after they wrapped up their royal duties in the U.K.

“Meghan wanted them to find their footing with Archie first, and also get the big move out of the way and know where they were going career-wise,” the source explains. “Once all that was in place, she gave Harry the go-ahead.”

Earlier this month, news broke that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a production deal with Netflix that is worth more than $100 million, per a source.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement on September 2. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. … [Netflix’s] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

