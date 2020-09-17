Prince Harry Meghan Markle Hope Netflix Deal Can Rebuild Their Reputation

Making moves! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping that taking a risk on their new Netflix deal will pay off, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The 36-year-old prince and the 39-year-old Suits alum signed a multiyear overall deal with the streaming platform earlier this month and formed their own production company that will make feature films, documentaries, scripted shows and children’s programming. According to the source, the couple see their new deal “as a way of rebuilding their reputation” following their official exit from the royal family in March.

“It was too tempting to resist,” the insider says.

Harry and Meghan relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year with their son, Archie, 15 months. At the time, Us confirmed that the power couple moved to California “to be closer to the deal makers and are setting up calls and virtual meetings with agents, studio heads,” and were “trying to rebrand themselves” in the public eye. While their plans were put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still excited to continue on their new path.

“Harry’s determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan,” a source previously told Us, noting that Harry was “inspired” by his wife’s creativity. “He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things. We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else.”

Upon announcing their next major career move, the royal duo said that they aimed to produce content that serves a positive purpose.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” they said in a statement on September 2. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. … [Netflix’s] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Before making their Netflix partnership official, Harry and Meghan fielded a handful of offers from other platforms, including Quibi. “Netflix swooped in and their production deal is worth over 100 million,” a source revealed earlier this month.

