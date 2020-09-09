How Much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Scored for Their Netflix Deal

Weighing their options. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an offer from Quibi before accepting their offer for an overall deal with Netflix, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Quibi had a huge offer out to Meghan Markle that was in the tens of millions,” the insider says. “Netflix swooped in and their production deal is worth over 100 million.”

The partnership, which “was inked months ago,” was announced on Wednesday, September 2. Markle, 39, and Harry, 35, founded a production company that will create documentaries, children’s programming, docuseries and scripted series. The overall deal will feature projects that they personally relate to and that highlight issues that Archewell, their nonprofit, focuses on.

Multiple projects are already in the works, including an animated series celebrating women and a nature documentary. The England native made his debut in Rising Phoenix, a documentary that tells the origin story of the Paralympic Games, which dropped on Netflix on August 26.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the couple, who married in 2018, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

The former Suits star and the prince officially stepped away from their royal duties in March and moved to Los Angeles.

Last month, an insider shared exclusively with Us that Harry is “determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan” and is looking forward to being a “spokesperson” on certain projects.

“Harry’s always had a creative streak [and] Meghan’s inspired him to take it to the next level,” the source said at the time. “Working in the entertainment industry isn’t something he particularly thought about doing as a royal, but since separating from the royals he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities and can’t wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground.”

With reporting by Brody Brown