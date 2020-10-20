A rift for the ages. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began dating in 2016, Prince William reportedly didn’t approve of his brother’s new relationship.

In Robert Lacey‘s new book, Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, the author claims that the Queen was “delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship,” but that William, now 38, was more hesitant.

“William worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship – and he did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon,” the book claims, noting that Harry, now 36, would push back whenever his brother would tell him that the relationship seemed to be moving too quickly.

Harry then got extremely upset when William sought out help from Princess Diana‘s brother, the boys’ uncle Charles Spencer.

“The result of the Spencer intervention was an even more bitter explosion. Once again Harry refused to slow down. He didn’t blame his uncle. He understood why Diana’s brother should want to help/ Yet he was furious with his elder brother for dragging other family members into the row,” the book claims. “The fraternal fissure became established. There would be patch-ups and reconciliations, especially when a public show of unity was required. But that anger and mistrust – that distance – has lasted to the present day.”

The former Suits actress, 39, and Harry went on to tie the knot in May 2018 and welcome a son, Archie, the following year. The couple chose to step back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 17-month-old son moved to Santa Barbara, California, in June, where they purchased a $14.65 million home. They are considering returning to the U.K. for the holidays, a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively.

“There’s a lot of tradition surrounding the holidays with his family, and they both have really loved that in the past,” an insider said. “With the uncertainty of COVID, they have been taking it one day at a time and are hopeful that they can all go back together and spend it as a family.”

Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult is available in stores on Tuesday, October 20.