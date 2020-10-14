Descendants of the crown only? Prince Harry is scheduled to travel home to the U.K. before the end of the year to meet with Queen Elizabeth II — perhaps without Meghan Markle in tow.

“Frogmore Cottage has been prepped for Harry’s holiday arrival in December,” a source tells Us Weekly.

Despite the 36-year-old Duke of Cambridge’s imminent departure from his new California home, Meghan, 39, is not certain she wants to meet up with the in-laws she left behind. “As of now, Meghan is not sure she will be flying over with Harry,” the insider reveals.

Things have been rocky between the royal family and the couple since Harry and Meghan announced in January their intentions to step back from their senior roles. The duo, who are parents of 17-month-old son Archie, officially completed their duties in March before relocating to Los Angeles. They have since settled in the Montecito community of Santa Barbara, California, purchasing a $14.65 million home in June.

While the pair spent the holidays in Canada — separate from his relatives — in 2019, Us reported in September that they were considering traveling to England for Christmas. “There’s a lot of tradition surrounding the holidays with his family, and they both have really loved that in the past,” a source told Us last month. “With the uncertainty of COVID, they have been taking it one day at a time and are hopeful that they can all go back together and spend it as a family.”

Harry, in particular, wants Archie to connect with the queen, 94, in person. “They have so much fun over Zoom, and they have bonded through Zoom calls,” the insider said. “Harry is so close with his grandmother, and he is excited to get Archie back [to London] so that they can see her.”

Still, the coronavirus pandemic has caused new questions to arise, such as whether the trio would need to quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival. “Time will tell if that will need to happen and if it could potentially impact what they do and when,” the source added.

In the meantime, Harry and Meghan have been hard at work making their mark in the U.S. The twosome have signed a deal with Netflix, volunteered with Baby2Baby and advocated for voter turnout on Election Day.