Not feeling the brotherly love. Prince William was “fuming” after hearing Prince Harry lay out shocking claims about life in the British royal family, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

During a lengthy sit-down interview on Sunday, March 7, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, detailed their decision to step away from their senior royal roles. “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry revealed. “My father [Prince Charles] and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

Despite his younger brother’s interpretation, William, 38, is proud of his position within the palace as a future heir to the throne. “William is bound by his duty, but doesn’t feel trapped,” the insider tells Us. “That is a label that Harry has unfairly given him.”

Even before Harry and the Suits alum, 39, announced in January 2020 that they were leaving their senior duties behind, reports of tension brewing between the two princes were rampant. Though they had recently taken steps to repair their fractured relationship, the siblings “are currently not speaking” to one another.

“William does not support Harry giving up on the family and running away and absolutely does not support speaking out against the crown,” the insider adds. “There may be no path for a mended relationship between the brothers.”

Weeks before the CBS interview aired, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and the California native would not be returning as working members of the royal family. While he doesn’t have any regrets about stepping back from the spotlight, Harry admitted on Sunday that “there’s a lot to work through” when it comes to his personal relationships, particularly with William and their dad.

At this point, keeping some distance between him and his older brother has been beneficial. “As I said before, I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience but we are on different paths,” the former military pilot explained. “The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”

Harry was seemingly optimistic about being able to reconnect with William, despite making bold claims about his place within the institution and Meghan’s remarks about her rocky relationship with Duchess Kate. The Duke of Cambridge, however, isn’t so sure he can put those comments behind him.

“This interview contained even more damning accusations than William expected,” the source says. “This could very well be the end of their relationship.”

